Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducts a law enforcement operation and road safety awareness and education activation at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza yesterday. DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ARRESTS and horse scratchings hung a small but dark cloud over the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said 31 people were arrested on Friday and Saturday and the majority of these arrests were for driving under the influence.

Metro Police reported 109 arrests for drunken driving.

The annual horseracing event was also a haven for criminal activities.

“On Saturday six suspects were arrested for theft of cellphones and one was arrested for fraud after he was found in possession of a fraudulent accreditation.

"Twenty-five suspects were arrested on Friday for drunken driving,” Gwala said.

She said all the suspects, who are aged between 20 and 47, would appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week.

Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Glen Ndlovu said they held roadblocks throughout Durban with police, and Road Traffic Inspectorate.

Ndlovu said roadblocks were still being carried out on Sunday afternoon.

“There were 109 drunken driving arrests,” Ndlovu said.

To round off the weekend Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula conducted a law enforcement operation and road safety awareness and education activation at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza near Durban yesterday as people returned home after the Durban July and as the school holidays came to an end.

On the horseracing front in Race 7 the main race favourite Hawwaam was scratched due to a starting gate injury.

After the race his trainer, Mike de Kock, posted on Twitter: “After all the drama, we are happy to report Hawwaam is fine. We will live to fight another day.”

Fresnaye, who was in the same race, was also scratched because of heat coming off his forelegs.

Fresnaye’s trainer, Joey Ramsden, said on his Twitter account that they decided to scratch the horse.

“It was nothing serious but enough to miss the ‘big dance’.”

“We’re all gutted,” Ramsden said.

Tony Rivalland, chairperson of the KZN Trainers Association, said Cavivar was also fine after suffering from heatstroke and dehydration.

He was due to run in Race 5.

