Police arrest five suspects and seize four illegal firearms and ammunition as a robbery is foiled

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that on Sunday, police conducted an intelligence-driven operation on the N3 northbound after Cato Ridge off-ramp where the team was following up on information regarding a robbery.

Gwala said that it was reported that the suspects were involved in a spate of robberies where cellphone stores were targeted as well as other serious cases in the province.

“The suspects’ vehicles were spotted on the N3 northbound and intercepted. It was established that both vehicles that were used by the suspects were hijacked in Brighton Beach and Umkomaas,” Gwala said.

“The suspects were found in possession of four pistols with 44 rounds of ammunition.