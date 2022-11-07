Police arrest five suspects and seize four illegal firearms and ammunition as a robbery is foiled

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police foiled a robbery and arrested five suspects and seized four firearms.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that on Sunday, police conducted an intelligence-driven operation on the N3 northbound after Cato Ridge off-ramp where the team was following up on information regarding a robbery.
Gwala said that it was reported that the suspects were involved in a spate of robberies where cellphone stores were targeted as well as other serious cases in the province.
“The suspects’ vehicles were spotted on the N3 northbound and intercepted. It was established that both vehicles that were used by the suspects were hijacked in Brighton Beach and Umkomaas,” Gwala said.
“The suspects were found in possession of four pistols with 44 rounds of ammunition.
“Five suspects aged between 32 and 39 years were placed under arrest for charges of unlawful possession of firearms, possession of ammunition and possession of stolen vehicles. They appeared before the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court today (Monday),” Gwala said.
She said that following an initial investigation, it was established the suspects might be linked to a number of cases such as murder, carjacking, kidnapping and business robberies.
Gwala said the investigation also revealed the suspects were en route to Pietermaritzburg to commit a robbery.
