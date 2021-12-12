Police arrest two men shortly after allegedly killing off-duty K9 officer

DURBAN - Police arrested two suspects shortly after a sergeant from the Ladysmith K9 Unit was shot and killed in an apparent ambush. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that on Saturday evening an off-duty police officer, 43, from the Ladysmith K9 Unit was shot as he was driving in Steadville.

“It is alleged that his vehicle was bumped from behind by another vehicle and as he alighted from his vehicle to investigate, he was shot several times at point blank range. He died on the scene and his service pistol as well as wallet was taken by his attackers before they fled the scene,” Naicker said. He said police officers from various units within the uThukela District were immediately mobilised and an investigation was initiated to pursue the suspects. Following the swift intervention, the team traced the suspects to E Section in Ezakheni. “Two men aged 25 and 30 were arrested while the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized by police. The police officer’s firearm as well as the firearm used by the perpetrators were recovered by police. At this stage the motive seems to be robbery. The two men are expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court soon facing murder and robbery charges,” Naicker said.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended police officers from the uThukela District who sprang into action when one of their own was killed. “The swift response from police officers within the uThukela District is highly commended. Criminals that continue to so brazenly gun down police officers for their firearms do not belong in our society. I am very relieved that these two thugs have been arrested and we hope that the criminal justice system will ensure that they are permanently removed from our society. “We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our colleague who was killed so callously just because he was a police officer. We will do everything within our power to ensure that the culprits receive appropriate sentences for their actions as it will bring closure for the family of the deceased,” Mkhwanazi said.