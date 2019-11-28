Nigel Miller and his wife Delyse had been watching television in their flat in Lansdowne Road, Wentworth, when the gunfire rang out on Tuesday night.
“We threw ourselves on the ground. There were more than 20 shots and the gun sounded like a machine gun,” said Miller. When the firing stopped, Miller discovered that his wife had been shot in the ear, and rushed her to hospital. She is expected to be discharged soon.
With them at the time of the attack had been their 19-year old son and two grandchildren, who were unhurt.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said four men had opened fire from a car parked across the road.