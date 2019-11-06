Police deal blow to gang terrorising UniZulu students









KwaZulu-Natal police believe they have dealt a hammer blow to a gang that has terrorised students at the University of Zululand over the past few months after an armed robber was shot dead during a shoot-out with police on Tuesday morning. File Picture. Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police believe they have dealt a hammer blow to a gang that has terrorised students at the University of Zululand over the past few months after an armed robber was shot dead during a shoot-out with police on Tuesday morning. According to police, shortly after midnight on Tuesday security guards observed two armed men entering student accommodation at Nkonjane Reserve along the university boundary wall in KwaDlangezwa. "They immediately contacted police and a rapid reaction team responded to the report of a house robbery," police spokesman, Brigadier Jay Naicker said. Naicker said it is alleged that armed men entered a cottage and held up the occupants at gunpoint. The robbers demanded cellphones and laptops from the students. When police officers arrived at the scene they could hear the students screaming for help inside the house.

"As the suspects attempted to flee, they were confronted by police officers from the Mtunzini police station. There was an exchange of gunfire and

one suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout. The deceased suspect (28 ) was found in possession of a firearm with five rounds of ammunition; two cellphones; a laptop and a charger," he said.

The stolen property was positively identified by the lawful owners. Charges of house robbery; attempted murder; possession of house breaking implements; illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as an inquest is being investigated by police at Mtunzini, Naicker said.

In September angry students shut down the university for a week, blocked roads and torched a police station in protest against a wave of criminal attacks on them that saw one student shot during an invasion at a student house where laptops and cellphones were stolen. Peace was only restored on campus after a visit by Police Minister, Bheki Cele who promised action and beefed up security.

It came after a 23-year-old University of Zululand student, Msawenkosi Nxumalo was hospitalised after he was shot in the abdomen during a robbery off campus.

Speaking about the latest incident, Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised Mtunzini police for the quick response and "for coming to the aid of the innocent victims who were under the threat of ruthless thugs".

“I am pleased that our police officers were able to defend themselves when they came under attack and I am also relieved that the victims were not seriously injured during the robbery. We will not allow criminals to move freely in our communities and I am grateful that this robbery was reported to police immediately to enable our rapid response team to be deployed swiftly,” he said.

