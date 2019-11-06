Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police believe they have dealt a hammer blow to a gang that has terrorised students at the University of Zululand over the past few months after an armed robber was shot dead during a shoot-out with police on Tuesday morning.
According to police, shortly after midnight on Tuesday security guards observed two armed men entering student accommodation at Nkonjane Reserve along the university boundary wall in KwaDlangezwa.
"They immediately contacted police and a rapid reaction team responded to the report of a house robbery," police spokesman, Brigadier Jay Naicker said.
Naicker said it is alleged that armed men entered a cottage and held up the occupants at gunpoint.
The robbers demanded cellphones and laptops from the students. When police officers arrived at the scene they could hear the students screaming for help inside the house.