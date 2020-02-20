Police dragnet pounces on KZN child porn suspects - one sentenced









File photo Durban - A 79-year-old Hillcrest man who was arrested for possession of child pornography is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday. KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested by investigators from Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units. He was allegedly found in possession of several incriminating images of child porn. She said in a separate incident another suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Margate and also facing the same charges. In a third and separate incident, Gwala said another man, John Travis Turnham,24, was sentenced for being in possession of child pornography.

“He (Turnham) was sentenced to five years imprisonment by Pinetown Regional Court on 19 February 2020”.

She said in 2017 police received information that Turnham,24, was in possession of child pornography.

“The members proceeded to his place of residence at Kinley Place in Westville and searched the premises. A phone and three hard drives were seized as the suspect was arrested. He made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced,” said Gwala.

She said the second suspect, a 17-year-old man was arrested in Margate and is set to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“On 14 February 2020, the police received information that the suspect was in possession of images and videos of young people exposing themselves and a search was conducted. A cell phone was seized and the case of being in possession of child pornography was opened at Margate police station for investigation. The suspect was later arrested by the members and charged”.

Daily News



