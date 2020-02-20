Durban - A 79-year-old Hillcrest man who was arrested for possession of child pornography is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested by investigators from Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units.
He was allegedly found in possession of several incriminating images of child porn.
She said in a separate incident another suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Margate and also facing the same charges.
In a third and separate incident, Gwala said another man, John Travis Turnham,24, was sentenced for being in possession of child pornography.