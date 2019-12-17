Police find body of girl, 6, who was swept away









Durban - After a four-day operation, a SAPS search and rescue and private medical rescue team have recovered the body of oThongathi 6-year-old, Nokubonga Ngidi, who drowned during the heavy rainfall and flooding that lashed the province last week. Nokubonga , pictured, drowned on December 12 and her body was found in the Mazibuko river near oThongathi on Sunday. She was a Grade one pupil at Fairbreeze School and the youngest child of her mother, Nomvula Mocheko, 37. Mocheko’s sister, Angel Mocheko, said Nokubonga had been a bubbly child. “She was naughty just like any other child. We are relieved we found her, even though it was too late. The family is hurting but it would have been worse if we did not find her body. We are very emotional. By just talking about her it is like reliving the tragic moment.”

Family and friends poured into grieving family's home after news spread that the girl had been found to offer their condolences.

According to the KZN provincial government, nearly 40 people have been killed due to inclement weather in KwaZulu-Natal since October 25.

At least five people were killed in Durban last week during two of heavy rainfall across the eThekwini Municipality.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said 31 fatalities and 135 injuries had been reported due to the bad weather since October 25. Damages were estimated at R560 million.

Police also confirmed that the body of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in Empangeni on December 13 had been found in the Umhlatuze river.

