Durban - After a four-day operation, a SAPS search and rescue and private medical rescue team have recovered the body of oThongathi 6-year-old, Nokubonga Ngidi, who drowned during the heavy rainfall and flooding that lashed the province last week.
Nokubonga , pictured, drowned on December 12 and her body was found in the Mazibuko river near oThongathi on Sunday.
She was a Grade one pupil at Fairbreeze School and the youngest child of her mother, Nomvula Mocheko, 37.
Mocheko’s sister, Angel Mocheko, said Nokubonga had been a bubbly child.
“She was naughty just like any other child. We are relieved we found her, even though it was too late. The family is hurting but it would have been worse if we did not find her body. We are very emotional. By just talking about her it is like reliving the tragic moment.”