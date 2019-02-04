A municipal bus was set alight on Monday by protesters wanting jobs at King Dinizulu Hospital in Sydenham.

Durban - Police were forced to use rubber bullets to disperse an unruly crowd who damaged the King Dinuzulu Hospital in Sydenham on Monday.



About 100 job seekers embarked in a protest action at 6am where they blockaded the Dr R.D.Naidu (Stanley Copley) Drive with burning tyres.

Police spokesperson Captain Thembeka Mbele said a Durban Transport municipal bus was set alight and an ambulance was damaged during the violent protest.





"The police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the unruly crowd. A total of 29 suspects were arrested for public violence. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ court on Tuesday," Mbele said.

The bus was still alight when the Daily News arrived. Video by Zainul Dawood







The entrance gates to the King Dinuzulu Hospital was damaged when job seekers went on the rampage.

It is alleged that people living in the informal settlements in Clare Estate and lower Morningside had mobilised demanding they be given jobs at the hospital instead of people from outlying areas.





Job seekers set alight a tuckshop outside the gate 1 hospital entrance, ripped the gates off the hinges and stormed into the hospital premises smashing the windows on some container offices.





Dr R.D.Naidu Drive on Monday morning. Video by Zainul Dawood


