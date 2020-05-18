Police hailed for bringing alleged Facebook serial rapist's reign of terror to an end

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE DEPARTMENT of Social Development has applauded the police for the arrest of an alleged serial rapist, who is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The 29-year-old man faces five counts of rape for incidents which took place in Inanda between June 2019 and April this year. Police also believe he could be linked to more rape cases as the investigation continues. The man allegedly lured his victims through Facebook, promising them jobs. Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said this arrest comes after more gender-based violence incidents in the province, which saw three women killed, one of whom was also allegedly raped. He said two of the three were women aged 75 and 77.

“On the South Coast, a woman in her 40s was found naked with her throat slit.”

Memela applauded the police on their investigation which led to the arrest of the alleged Inanda serial rapist.

In the 2018/19 crime statistics, Inanda, uMlazi and Empangeni police stations were ranked among the 30 police stations in the country with the highest numbers of reported sexual offences.

“We believe that the justice system will not let the victims down. And we hope that when the investigation is through the suspect will be behind bars, with no bail granted,” said Memela.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man was arrested on the south coast at the weekend.

“Five cases of rape with a similar modus operandi had been reported at the Inanda police station from June 2019 to April this year.

“The victims alleged they had met an individual on Facebook who had promised them a job at a tuck shop. Once the desperate female shows an interest in the job vacancy, the suspect would then direct them to take a taxi from their home to Durban and then another taxi to Inanda,” said Mbele.

She said the man allegedly targeted women who lived outside Durban and once they arrived in Inanda, he would take them on a route which goes through a river, where he would allegedly attack and rape them.

“He would also rob them of their valuables such as cellphones and money. Other victims alleged they were called by a female who was looking for someone to be a nanny for her child.

“The suspect insisted that the victims board a taxi late in the afternoon, so that it would be dark when he fetched them,” she said.

Mbele said the investigation was difficult for the police, because the victims did not know their alleged assailant. However, this changed when leads took SAPS officers to Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

“He also constantly changed his Facebook accounts, making identifying him a challenge. In Lusikisiki police were able to establish his identity and that he was from the Amaoti area (in Inanda).”

Daily News