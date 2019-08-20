A Police helicopter has crashed at the Virginia Airport in Durban North. Picture by Marshall Security

Durban - A helicopter belonging to the South African Police Services in KwaZulu-Natal crashed landed at the Virginia Airport in Durban North on Tuesday. Preliminary reports suggest that the helicopter crashed landed at the airport.

Kyle Van Reenen, a spokesperson for Marshall Security and Crises Care Ambulance service said there were no injuries reported.

Pictures of the helicopter positioned on its side are circulating on social media.

Prem Balram of private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said the Eurocopter AS350 crashed at approximately 11:25 am. He said the helicopter crashed alongside the run way.

The KZN police media have yet to comment on the incident.

In May 2015 , a police helicopter was involved in a landing accident during a test flight in Midrand.

“The aircraft was undertaking a routine post-maintenance test flight at the time. The pilot and other occupants were unhurt and the aircraft is being recovered to the Airbus Helicopters hangar.” The incident happened at Grand Central Airport.,” spokesman Colonel Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.

In May 2003, a police helicopter flew into the side of a mountain in the central Drakensberg. All five occupants survived the crash.

The aircraft broke apart on impact and the passengers were flung out.

The Durban-based Eurocopter Squirrel helicopter was on a routine stock theft patrol in Wonder Valley in the Loskop area when police on board spotted a group of people hauling sacks of dagga across the valley. As the helicopter descended to investigate it struck a rocky outcrop, breaking apart on impact.

Daily News