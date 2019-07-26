Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives

Durban - OPPOSITION parties in Msunduzi Municipality and the Institute for Security Studies have denounced the inaction in investigating the cause of an explosion at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Monday. The explosion disrupted a meeting being addressed by the city’s administrator, Sbu Sithole, leading to all people present running for cover, and bodyguards rushing in to grab those they were assigned to protect.

When the police were contacted for comment, Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “We’ve checked with Pietermaritzburg SAPS. The Explosives Unit was summoned to the scene after a loud bang was heard at city hall emanating from outside. Nothing was found and no case was opened. For more info, kindly contact the municipality. No injuries or damages reported.”

However, Co-operative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka had condemned the incident on Monday, labelling it “an act of terrorism, pure and simple”. He said an investigation was under way.

Dr Johan Burger, a senior researcher at the institute, said the police should have released a thorough and clear statement to explain why there would be no investigation.

“They should explain the type of explosive or object that exploded. People want to know if the matter was handled internally at the municipality and whether the explosion was accidental.

“They owe the public that explanation. Whatever object it was, they should tell the public how it was dealt with, because people want to know if they should be scared when going to the City Hall,” Burger said.

Jerome Majola, DA councillor in Msunduzi, questioned the police’s response that they found nothing at the scene.

“It’s disappointing that they are not investigating this incident because people will lose confidence in them,” he said.

Majola said the incident warranted an investigation and that whoever was involved should be punished.

“Even if the perpetrator was just a public member who decided to be naughty, he or she must face the consequences. The city hall is a public space where issues of the city are discussed and decisions on service delivery made.

“It is for this reason that the police should have taken the cartridge of the object that exploded for testing,” he said.

Majola said if councillors were not given an assurance about their safety, the quorum for meetings would not be reached.

“I’m told informally that there is an investigation by the administrator which will start at looking into why the closed-circuit television cameras were off, who the operators were and who gave the instruction to switch them off. This is promising compared to the failing police response,” he said.

Sithole, the former eThekwini city manager appointed as administrator in April, was presenting his assessment of problems at the embattled Msunduzi Municipality, and was to give a road map for a turnaround strategy when a loud explosion was heard near the door to the chamber, sending councillors ducking for cover.

It is thought that a stun grenade had been detonated.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said councillors were not safe at the facility, and that the divisions among political parties were not helping the situation.

“We don’t know who the perpetrators are and if the police are not doing their job, then we will be exposed to danger. It is clear that the explosion was meant to disrupt or scare the administrator from doing his job,” he said.

Ntombela said the party would not attend the council sitting next week if there was no clarity on why the matter was not being investigated by the police.

Sithole would not be drawn to comment on the investigation into the CCTV cameras.

He said they wanted to get to the bottom of the incident.

“I don’t want to focus on this and lose track of the main task at hand. We have agreed that Lennox (Mabaso, Co-operative Governance Department spokesperson) will deal with media queries,” Sithole said.

Mabaso said the matter was under police investigation.

When told that the police were on record saying that they were not investigating as no case was opened, Mabaso said he had called spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker on the day of the incident.

“We can’t talk about this now. We are waiting for the police to address us as it is in their hands,” he said.

Naicker said they stood by the statement issued by Gwala.

