Durban - Police have launched a manhunt for Cash in Transit (CIT) robbers that shot dead a security guard and wounded to others in Hibberdene,south of Durban on Thursday. It is alleged that a group of heavily armed gunmen engaged in a shootout with the security guards that were about to offload cash at an ATM at the Marlin Centre in Hibberdene CBD at about 5:30 am said Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

"During the cross fire, one guard was shot several times and he died at the scene. Two other guards sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder, respectively. It is believed that one suspect was shot during the ordeal,"Muridili said.

The driver of the cash van sped off towards the N2 freeway.

"The suspects followed and blocked the van appropriately 2 km from the scene and started shooting again. The driver managed to escape from the scene unscathed while the suspects fled the scene empty handed,"Muridili said.

The injured guards were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Muridili said the police have instituted the 72-hour activation plan to hunt down the suspects.

A case of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted CIT robbery has been registered for investigation at the Hibberdene police station.

The National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole has condemned the attempted cash in transit robbery.

"General Sitole sends his condolences to the family of the deceased security guard and also wishes the injured guards a speedy recovery,"Muridili said.

Police appeal to anyone with information on crime to contact our Crime Stop toll-free number 086 00 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

Alida Fourie Oosthuizen posted on Facebook on the South Coast Herald group that he had just dropped his son of at the bus stop. He said,

"This happened about 3 minutes before we got there...it was sad indeed. I nearly hit a lady running across the road trying to get away. I feel for the poor guy, such a bad way to die.. my condolences to his family. Well done to Gladiator security and the police. They were amazing this morning handling the whole situation like pros."

