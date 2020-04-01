Police make breakthrough in Phoenix cop's driveway murder
Durban - Three months after police officer Theena Pillay was gunned down in Phoenix, police have arrested the first person allegedly connected to his death.
Pillay, 48, was gunned down outside his mother-in-law's home in Alfawood Place, in Phoenix, north of Durban in December 2019.
He was reversing his blue Opel Corsa out of the driveway when he was confronted by an unknown man. There was an exchange of gun shots between the two. Both men had died at the scene.
Police sources said the identity of the dead suspect was still unknown.
Two others fled the scene in their getaway car. The murder was suspected to be have been a hit from an alleged drug dealer operating in the Phoenix suburb.
The Durban Serious Organised Crime unit arrested Mvuselelo Nkululeko Dludla in Phoenix on Thursday night. He was remanded into police custody for seven days after making a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.
A Pillay family spokesperson, who did not want to be named, said the arrest has brought the policeman's family and his work colleagues some closure but not completely.
"The family would like the mastermind to be behind bars. The Pillay family were still in mourning," said the spokesperson. The arrest was made on Pillay’s birthday.
Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh welcomed the arrest and applauded the police for this breakthrough.
“We hope that justice prevails. We also hope to find answers for the senseless killing of a seasoned officer of the law,” Singh said.
Daily News