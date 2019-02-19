The notorious Glebelands Hostel. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - A 30-year-old suspected Glebelands Hostel hitman was recently nabbed by members of the eThekwini Cluster Task Team during Operation Fiela at Glebelands Hostel. The man is suspected of being involved in multiple murders, said police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

“The suspect was arrested for the murder of Thabani Mjoli (52) who was found dead in his room with multiple gunshot wounds, a month ago. A case of murder was opened at the Umlazi police station for investigation,” Mbele said.

She said he will be charged and will appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court soon.

“The suspect was sought for a number of murder incidents. He has been linked to other murders that occurred at the hostel and KwaMnyandu where four people were killed in separate incidents,” she said.

She also said he is being profiled to determine if he can also be linked to other pending serious and violent cases.

Daily News