Police officer allegedly shoots his teacher wife dead

Durban – A police officer from Msunduzi police station in KwaXimba near Cato Ridge has been arrested after allegedly shooting his wife dead on Wednesday. According to the relative, who asked not to be identified, the forty-four-year-old officer was with his wife, Thobeka Msomi, at their Inchanga township home when he allegedly opened fire, shooting her dead. The relative said the victim was a teacher at Inchanga primary school.

Story continues below Advertisement

She described the husband as being abusive and said he had been abusing his wife for quite some time. She said they were not surprised when they heard that he had killed her. The relative said the deceased was found dead by her child who went home to her mother during lunch break to ask for pocket money, only to find her mother in a pool of blood. The child immediately alerted relatives. “The kids live with the granny and the other child had gone to ask for the pocket money for lunch from her mother. She found her lying in a pool of blood and rushed back to her granny’s house to tell her what had happened,” said the relative.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police combing the scene where the police officer allegedly shot and killed his wife on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Inchanga police received a complaint of a murder at Fredville and proceeded to the scene, adding that on arrival they were shown the body of a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the forehead. She said a 44-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene for murder and will appear in court soon. Speaking at the youth crime indaba in Durban on Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said according to the crime statistics, 50% of women abuse happened inside their homes by the people who were supposed to protect them.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cele said it was wrong to call violence against women gender-based violence and it was mostly men who were violent against women. To comment on the story, send a WhatsApp message to our Backchat column on 071 485 7995 Daily News