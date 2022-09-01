Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Police officers seriously injured in shootout while attempting to arrest suspects in Durban

Two police officers were left injured after they were shot when apparently trying to arrest suspects. l ALS PARANEDICAL SERVICES

Two police officers were left injured after they were shot when apparently trying to arrest suspects. l ALS PARANEDICAL SERVICES

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban — Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a shootout between police officers and suspects which left two police officers critically injured in Mayville.

The incident comes days after one police officer was shot dead, another left injured and a third left traumatised in a shooting in uMlazi, south of Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

ALS Paramedics Medical Services director Garrith Jamieson said two police officers were left seriously injured in a shooting on Bellair Road just after 6pm on Thursday night.

Jamieson said they arrived on the scene and found total chaos.

It is believed that police were attempting to apprehend suspects and a shootout ensued.

More on this
The aftermath of the shootout which left two police officers hurt. l ALS PARAMEDICS SERVICES

One officer sustained a gunshot wound and was in a serious condition. He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment.

“A second member sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital,” Jamieson said.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen added that the second police officer was left with moderate injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement

Both emergency services officers said that the police were in attendance and would be investigating.

Van Reenen said an official statement regarding the incident will be released by the South African Police Services in due course.

Daily News

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SAPSDurbanKwaZulu-NatalShootingCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobeka Ngema