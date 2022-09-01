Police officers seriously injured in shootout while attempting to arrest suspects in Durban

Durban — Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a shootout between police officers and suspects which left two police officers critically injured in Mayville. The incident comes days after one police officer was shot dead, another left injured and a third left traumatised in a shooting in uMlazi, south of Durban.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services director Garrith Jamieson said two police officers were left seriously injured in a shooting on Bellair Road just after 6pm on Thursday night. Jamieson said they arrived on the scene and found total chaos. It is believed that police were attempting to apprehend suspects and a shootout ensued.

The aftermath of the shootout which left two police officers hurt. l ALS PARAMEDICS SERVICES One officer sustained a gunshot wound and was in a serious condition. He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment. “A second member sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital,” Jamieson said. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen added that the second police officer was left with moderate injuries.

Both emergency services officers said that the police were in attendance and would be investigating. Van Reenen said an official statement regarding the incident will be released by the South African Police Services in due course. Daily News