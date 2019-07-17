

Durban - Police dogs are being used to hunt for a gang of criminals who fled into bushes and a business park along Harry Gwala (Spine) Road, in Westville on Wednesday.

Details of what transpired that led to the police chase were sketchy early on Wednesday morning.





Mike Myers, a spokesperson for MobiClaw 911 an emergency response assistance group, said an armed robbery allegedly occured in the vicinity of the Engen Garage.





Sources said the gang had allegedly been involved in a business robbery in the Westville Central area just after 6am. Police had spotted the vehicle that was used in the robbery and a chase ensued.





Leon Fourie, a spokesperson for Life24 response said the vehicle that was used by the gang had crashed into another vehicle. Fourie said there were no injuries.



Police are searching for suspects in this area in Westville near the N3 and along Harry Gwala Road. Picture Google maps







Before the gang abandoned their vehicle along Spine Road near the busy intersections with the N3 they fired several shots at the police.





It is alleged that some of the gang members were in possession of rifles.





They fled into the thick bush alongside the freeway which also leads to a business park.





Police had asked people to stay away from the area while police dogs track down the gang who are believed to be hiding in the vicinity.





An explosive unit dog had been brought in to find any guns that the gang might have thrown into the bushes.





