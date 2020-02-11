Police open inquest docket into Phoenix man's death









Mickyle Chinsamy.

Mickyle Chinsamy, 24, of Berrystone, was found along the riverbank near Rydalvale Sports Ground on Sunday afternoon. According to a source, a woman found his body and alerted police. Durban - A Phoenix family is left pondering how a relative ended up dead, next to a river, in one of the suburb's crime hotspots.

Chinsamy's funeral will be held at the Verulam Crematorium on Tuesday.

Initial reports of the incident by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram stated that Chinsamy was found with stab wounds to the arm and chest. Balram said medics found Chinsamy in a seated position with his legs crossed.



However, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Chinsamy was found with lacerations on the face.





A case of murder was opened, but late on Monday, after an autopsy, Phoenix police had changed the docket to that of an inquest. Police allege that Chinsamy might have fallen down a bank and been injured.



Family spokesperson Moses Pillay said Chinsamy frequented a shopping centre 600 metres from his home.





Pillay said Chinsamy had left at 9 pm on Saturday to meet friends. When he had not returned home the next morning, they contacted the police.





“I cannot understand how he got to the stream. Could he have been lured to the spot or was he accompanied by a friend? We want some kind of closure. I believe he was robbed. His phone and wallet are missing,” Pillay said.





Chinsamy has a month-old baby girl. He was employed at a beverage company in Durban.



Two weeks ago, Mervin Maistry, 50, was found dead at the nearby Mahatma Gandhi memorial park.





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Maistry had bruises on the arm, leg and back. An inquest docket was opened.





