Durban - A Phoenix family is left pondering how a relative ended up dead, next to a river, in one of the suburb's crime hotspots.
Mickyle Chinsamy, 24, of Berrystone, was found along the riverbank near Rydalvale Sports Ground on Sunday afternoon. According to a source, a woman found his body and alerted police.
Mickyle Chinsamy, 24, of Berrystone, was found along the riverbank near Rydalvale Sports Ground on Sunday afternoon. According to a source, a woman found his body and alerted police.
Chinsamy's funeral will be held at the Verulam Crematorium on Tuesday.
Initial reports of the incident by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram stated that Chinsamy was found with stab wounds to the arm and chest. Balram said medics found Chinsamy in a seated position with his legs crossed.