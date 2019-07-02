Families who have lost loved ones to acts of gang violence, have expressed relief that formation of an Anti-Gang Unit is in the process of being implemented in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: ANA

Durban - Families who have lost loved ones to acts of gang violence, have expressed relief that formation of an Anti-Gang Unit is in the process of being implemented in KwaZulu-Natal. National SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the unit would be elevated from the Western Cape to a national level, to address gangsterism across the country.

“The mandate will be extended to deal with more community crimes and the implementation in all provinces will take place in a phased approach, taking operational priorities into consideration,” he said.

This comes after growing concerns from people who felt that KZN needed more police resources to deal with gangsterism in the province.

Shireen Ramsamy, widow of Enver Ramsamy, who was killed by slain alleged gang leader Kalvin Periasamy, in Phoenix in 2016, welcomed the proposed introduction of an anti-gang unit, saying it would save other families from the pain of losing loved ones in gang violence.

“It’s never too late to establish an Anti-Gang Unit; it’s definitely going to save families,” she said. “So many lives have been lost, this is something I would not wish on my worst enemy,” she added.

It is alleged Ramsamy had an argument with an employee, who then sent a message to Periasamy, requesting support. Periasamy warned that he would kill Ramsamy’s family if he did not apologise to the employee.

Ramsamy allegedly agreed to meet with Periasamy and apologise, but was shot and killed.

Shireen Ramsamy, a mother of three, has since relocated to another province for a better quality of life.

“There is only one way to get rid of this, and that would be to bring back the death penalty, but that will never happen, so the anti-gang unit is our only hope of eradicating the problem of gang violence,” she added.

The community of Wentworth, where many people have been killed in conflicts involving gangs, live in fear.

On Saturday night, a woman was shot and wounded in what was believed to be a gang war between two factions living close to each another. The incident happened close to the local police station. No arrests have been made.

Ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said the anti-gang unit was the best solution for the community to eradicate the problem.

“Any solution that can bring change is welcomed. We hope that this can assist us in our community,” he said.

Wentworth CPF chairperson Pastor Donny Anderson said that the unit could bring to an end to the ongoing gang warfare crippling the community.

“The idea of introducing the unit is great. We hope it will happen soon,” he said.

Anonymous community members said gunfire in the area never ends.

