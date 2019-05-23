Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police were praised for their efforts in arresting four men who could be linked to the murders of two Durban Metro Police officers. Ethekwini’s Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer said they were very proud of the good work that police in arresting the men within 48 hours.

Police swooped on the four men at the KwaMashu M-Section on Thursday. One of them was shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with the police.

Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the suspect is under heavy police guard at one of the hospitals in the city.

Durban Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Sergeant Fanifami Dladla, 61, and Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga,40, were guarding the home of councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi at the corner of Fernham and Stoneham Drive bordering Phoenix.

Dladla and Mhlanga were shot multiple times and their firearms taken. Both police officers were shot while they were seated in a marked police vehicle.

"The policeman was found dead inside the police van. The female officer was found dead outside the van near the driver's door," Sewpersad said.

Both were based at the Verulam Metro police base but also assigned to carry out protection services for eThekwini councillors.

"The police recovered a firearm belonging to one of the deceased Metro Police Officers," Mayisela said.

Zulu, who has been receiving police protection for a year after violent service delivery protests in his ward in 2018 where he also lives.

"The city commends the law enforcement agencies for heeding its calls to move with speed and nab suspects barely three days after the murder of two of its Metro Police Officers. The integrated operation heeded results, "Mayisela said.

Peer urged police to gather all the evidence that would help to secure conviction.

“I wish this case is dealt with expeditiously and police remove murderers from our communities and put them where they belong. I have said it before that killing a police officer is tantamount to high treason. People who are doing that do not belong to our society but in prison. I hope our courts will send a clear message to the would-be police killers that taking a life of a police officer and other citizens in general, will not be tolerated in this country,” said Peer.

Lieutenant Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson, said the suspects have been taken into police custody and detained at the Durban North police station.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant- Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that two cases of murder had been opened at the Phoenix police station. He said the matter was now with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations.

Glen Naidoo of KZN VIP Unit, a private security company, heaped praises on the police.

"We hope that justice will be served. Whilst police are generally criticised for their poor performance we must salute those that have since worked around the clock to ensure that these criminals have taken of our streets," Naidoo said.

