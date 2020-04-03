Police praised for swift arrests of suspects in KZN gran's murder and rape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - POLICE were praised after the arrest this week of two men suspected of raping and killing Ngenzeni “MaMthalane” Zuma, 74, of Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. The suspects were also allegedly linked to another rape incident that took place on Sunday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the investigation by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit led to the arrest of two men aged 24 and 27, who were charged with rape and murder. Mbele said Zuma was raped and strangled in her home, and a case opened at the Plessislaer police station. Zuma was apparently duped by the two men into believing they were part of the SANDF and tasked with sanitising homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her body was discovered by her grandson on Sunday morning.

“A 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg while the 24-year-old was traced to the Point in Durban,” said Mbele.

“Intensive police investigations have also linked the suspects to the rape of a 20-year-old woman who was allegedly raped on the same night.

“The pair will also be charged for the second rape incident.

“They will also be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other pending cases in the province.”

Mbele said the suspects would appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza praised detectives for their swift investigations.

“Although the life of gogo Zuma won’t be returned, we are pleased that the police have made an arrest just hours after we met with them. We want to see these alleged rapists and killers of gogo Zuma pay for their crime.

“Criminals take advantage of the national lockdown to rob, rape and murder unsuspecting citizens,” Khoza said. “These alleged killers shouldn’t be given bail. We call on the law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in dealing with all criminals terrorising the community of Sweetwaters.

“We were told that a number of cases in the area, including murders and rapes go unsolved. Our communities cannot live like this.”

Khoza urged communities to be more vigilant of bogus police during the lockdown and to ask for proper identification when someone claims to be a police officer or soldier.

Sweetwaters ward councillor Sbusiso Mtshali said they heard on Wednesday that police had arrested two men for the crime, which left the community feeling hopeful that they can trust the police again.

“The arrests have restored hope, which had been lost because many such incidents have gone unsolved,” Mtshali pointed out.

Daily News