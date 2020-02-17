Police probe child neglect after infant dies in house fire









File picture: Pexels Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of child neglect, this is after a nine-month baby girl died in a fire in KwaFelekisi, near Amanzimtoti. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that the infant had been home alone at around 1.30am when her home caught fire on Monday. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated”. According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services paramedic Robert McKenzie it was not yet clear what led to the fire. He said paramedics and firefighters responded to the fire near Umkhomazi store where there was a report of a fire at an informal dwelling.

“Firefighters from eThekwini Fire Search and Rescue extinguished the blaze and after it was out it was discovered that a little girl aged about nine months had sadly succumbed to her injuries due to the fire,” said McKenzie.

He said the exact cause of the fire was unknown at this stage and was being investigated by the relevant authorities.

KZN Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said they would rely on the police investigation as well as social workers to find out what happened and why the child’s mother couldn’t be home.

“Parents have a responsibility to take care of their children, and should they be in a situation where they are unable to they can approach the department for help,” says Memela.

He said should parents find themselves in a situation where they have commitments and can’t be with their children, they should ensure that they leave them with someone.

“They must not leave children unattended to avoid situations where these children who are alone end up hurt or dead”.

In June last year six-year-old Mbalenhle Maduna, Zamokuhle, 4, toddler Zemvelo and baby Khethukuthula - had been locked in the bedroom of their home by their mother who had left them alone at home in Emo near Hillcrest.

When she returned, she found the bedroom on fire. The children were declared dead at the scene.

Two months after this a two-year-old girl who had been home with two other children aged six and seven years died when the house caught fire in Bonela.

Daily News



