Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of child neglect, this is after a nine-month baby girl died in a fire in KwaFelekisi, near Amanzimtoti.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that the infant had been home alone at around 1.30am when her home caught fire on Monday.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated”.
According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services paramedic Robert McKenzie it was not yet clear what led to the fire.
He said paramedics and firefighters responded to the fire near Umkhomazi store where there was a report of a fire at an informal dwelling.