Police probe deadly 4 vehicle crash that killed 5 on the N2 in KZN

DURBAN - Port Shepstone police are investigating cases of culpable homicide after five people were killed when four vehicles crashed into each other on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that on Sunday at around 4.30pm, four vehicles were involved in a crash along the N2 near Umtentweni Toll Plaza.

“Five people between 40 and 50-years-old died at the scene,” Mbele said. “Seven injured persons were taken to a local hospital.” Mbele said it was alleged that one of the vehicles tried to overtake and collided with an oncoming vehicle, causing two other vehicles to collide and another to overturn.

On Sunday, KZN Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the crash involved three vehicles, a VW Golf, a Toyota Condor and a Nissan Navara. Ncalane said the department would investigate the cause of the crash, their teams had been to the scene, and they have started the preliminary investigation, and they hope they will soon finalise the report. “We are also exploring the possibilities of checking all the vehicles, checking the drivers because there are strong allegations that one of the drivers might have been under the influence of alcohol during the accident. However, that is unverified at the moment, but it is going to be part of the investigation,” Ncalane said.

He said the road was closed, and traffic was diverted to the R102. The KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) service responded to the N2 Umtentweni area following reports of a crash. KZPA said when they arrived at the scene, they found that four vehicles had been involved.

The ambulance service said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that three patients had sustained critical injuries. Two patients sustained serious injuries, and three patients sustained minor injuries. The patients were treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment. “Sadly, five patients had sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived,” KZPA said.