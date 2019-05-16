Durban - There are strict security measures in place for the Nedbank Cup Final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Kaizer Chiefs will take on TS Galaxy at 7 pm.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police and security agencies will be on high alert.

Zwane said planning between the SAPS, Security Clusters and the PSL has been on-going for weeks.

"A pro-active approach, which resulted in successful games being hosted recently has been adopted for this event. Police officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium as well as around Durban to tackle the problem of fake tickets and resale of match tickets. Police will continue with a zero-tolerance approach to fake tickets and resale of tickets,"Zwane said.

Police and other law enforcement will monitor the event and ensure that there is peace and stability.

Spectators and soccer loving fans with valid tickets are urged to come early as the gates will be open at 14:00.

There will be fan park with various activities outside the stadium.

People coming into the stadium will be searched for any prohibited items and such will be confiscated.

Zwane said these items were prohibited;

- No sharp instruments e.g. knives;

- No firearms, No bottles;

- No alcohol allowed inside the stadium.

- No one will be allowed onto the pitch

"Motorists are advised to come early to avoid congestion at the parking gates; make sure vehicles are locked properly, close all doors and windows; do not give car keys to any stranger or car guards and do not leave valuable goods in the car,"Zwane warned.

