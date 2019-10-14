Police still identifying victims of Ladysmith horror crash









THE horrific accident scene in Ladysmith, which claimed the lives of eight people. One of the SUVs in the crash burst into flames on impact. Durban - EIGHT people were killed in a horror collision between two SUVs on the N11 in Ladysmith, near Modelkloof, at the weekend. One of the vehicles, a Porsche Cayenne, burst into flames on impact. All four occupants were burnt beyond recognition. It’s alleged there were no number plates on the car, making it difficult for authorities to identify the occupants. Four people in the second vehicle involved, a Toyota Fortuner, two adults and two children, died at the scene. It was believed that a Zimbabwean identity document was found in the Fortuner, which would assist traffic officials identify the occupants. Ward councillor Zakhele Myende said the area where the accident occurred was notorious for speeding vehicles.

They had had roadblocks to try to address the issue. “We don’t often have such accidents, but are aware of the issue of cars speeding at the spot where the accident happened.

“There are a lot of trucks going in and out of Ladysmith towards Newcastle, and motorists often speed to try to overtake these trucks. We have reports that there are lots of speeding tickets issued on that part of the road,” he said.

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli said he was saddened at the continued loss of life and extended his condolences to the families of the dead. He pledged the support of the department.

“I’m deeply saddened at the continued loss of lives, particularly as we just laid to rest six people who died in another accident last week in Peacevale.

“What is most worrying is that it seems as though motorists are not adhering to our road rules and speed limits, which in the main is leading to these accidents.

“I’ll be meeting Road Traffic Inspectorate officials to see how we can increase our visibility particularly in the hot spots over the weekend. We’ll also continue using our October Transport Month programmes to preach road safety,” said Ntuli.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and three injured in an accident between a truck and car on the N3 west-bound, near Shongweni, on Friday.

Rescue care paramedics arrived to find carnage. The truck had crashed through the centre median before colliding with a car. One man, believed to be in his forties, was declared dead on the scene. Three sustained minor injuries.

Daily News