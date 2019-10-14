One of the vehicles, a Porsche Cayenne, burst into flames on impact. All four occupants were burnt beyond recognition. It’s alleged there were no number plates on the car, making it difficult for authorities to identify the occupants.
Four people in the second vehicle involved, a Toyota Fortuner, two adults and two children, died at the scene.
It was believed that a Zimbabwean identity document was found in the Fortuner, which would assist traffic officials identify the occupants.
Ward councillor Zakhele Myende said the area where the accident occurred was notorious for speeding vehicles.