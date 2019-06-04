Daryl Kotze. Picture supplied.

Durban - While police continue to piece together why Durban film maker Daryl Kotze came under fire while driving on the N3 freeway late last month, a fundraising initiative has begun to help his family while he recovers in hospital. Kotze, who lives on the Berea, was shot on May 23 on the N3 Durban bound before the Felix Dlamini (Brickfield) Road off-ramp. He had been travelling in his Toyota Fortuner at the time. He had just arrived from Johannesburg via a plane to the King Shaka International Airport and was driving home when the incident occurred.

His car was riddled with bullets. He lost control and the vehicle flipped allegedly because of a shot out tyre.

Several sources have also said that the CCTV cameras on the N3 were not working. The three different cameras on the spot where Kotze was shot served different purposes. One set of four cameras was for license plate recognition and two cameras are for the dedicated bus and mini-bus taxi lane.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the incident is still under investigation by Sydenham police. Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the Sydenham police on 031 203 2703 or our Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Kotze's sister, Carmen-Jo Ralfe, created a campaign to raise funds online through back a buddy.

"I have been approached by his friends and colleagues who are wanting to raise funds. Daryl owns and runs his own company - Barcode Media - which also employs his wife and therefore supports his whole family. He is going to be unable to work for some time and if he is not working then there is no source of income for his family. His recovery period is anticipated to be 6 months. Funds are going into Daryl's wife's account to assist with living costs while he is a man down," she explained.

On Facebook, his family created the page Daryl Kotze's recovery.

She said that on Saturday Kotze was taken off morphine. "Kotze's lungs are a bigger mess than we all realised with multiple pieces of shrapnel and the doctor says that he will be coughing up blood for 6 to 8 weeks. A whole area of his chest is numb and the doctor says this is due to nerve damage and it may never come right but he will learn to live with that.

"His broken leg is not giving him any trouble at all and he walks very well with his moon boot," she said. "The main concern is the big exit wound on his back and he is busy being referred to another wound specialist for that."

The family said Kotze was in much better spirits compared to the last couple of days. A message on Facebook read,

"Kotze was doing so well, his determination and strength is so incredibly admirable."

Some of the messages from donors online:

"Miracles do happen! Can't wait to kick your butt on the tennis court soon..." - Janus and Kelly Horn

"Hang in Daryl....your survival is a miracle?" - Derrick and Bev Boardman

"It is tragic and unacceptable what has happened to you - wishing you strength and total recovery for both you and your family!" - Nicole Mullins

"Don't know you bud but heal up fast!" - Warrick Shannon

To donate click on the link: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/daryl-kotze

