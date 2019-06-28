ANC members protesting against the reinstatement of Musa Zondi as the secretary in General Gezenga Mpanza region in KwaDukuza Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Protests have crippled parts of KwaDukuza for the third day when tyres were thrown across the roadway and set alight near the Dawnside exit on Friday. KwaDukuza formerly known as Stanger has been immersed in a recurring unrest said the KwaDukuza municipality.

The KwaDukuza Municipality wishes to inform its residents and the public in general that its offices remain closed due to the continuous unrest. The closure is still informed primarily by the need to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.

Sipho Mkhize the municipality spokesperson said whilst the offices remain closed, they wish to inform residents and stakeholders that they have ensured that essential services continue in the interest of service delivery provision.

It is alleged the protest was allegedly over African National Congress provincial executive intentions to reinstate former secretary of the Youth League’s, Musa Zondi,as regional secretary.

The Accounting Officer has made a special provision for the following essential services to be available to the public until the situation comes back to calm:electrical services; fire and emergency services; traffic and crime prevention and Crematoria and Burial Services.

The South Offices, that is, Salt Rock and Ballito, as well as all libraries, remain functional in accordance with their business hours.

Those wishing to make payments and/or buy electricity tokens are reminded that they can still do so comfortably at accredited vendors and supermarket outlets in and around KwaDukuza Municipal area.

Mkhize said the following services remain interrupted, refuse removal,utility bill collection and payments at the KwaDukuza CBD Offices and motor licensing and testing.

Daily News



