The house where the murder took place on Silverglen Drive. Picture by Amawele Emergency Services

Durban - The death of a Chatsworth bottle store owner who was stabbed to death in his home after an alleged robbery has sent shockwaves through the community. Devapragasen Sagren Pillay,57, lived together with his brother Krishna,60, on Silverglen Drive.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, it is alleged that an intruder broke the burglar bar on one of the windows and entered the home.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said unknown men allegedly entered the premises at and assaulted both the brothers while they were asleep.

"One of the men was stabbed under the armpit. He died at the scene. The suspect took the TV and fled the scene. Charges of robbery and murder were opened at Bayview police station for investigation," Mbele said.

Sivan Subramodey of Amawele Emergency Services said when they arrived on the scene they found Devapragasen laying on the passage floor with wounds.

"Both the brothers were stabbed. One was treated on the scene for lacerations to the hand and head,"Subramodey said.

Subramodey said once the news spread the community were devastated because the family were prominent.

Tony Govender, eThekwini municipality ward 70 councillors, said he was in shock. He said he will write a letter of motivate to the police management to get more resources so that patrols can be increased in Chatsworth.

"On behalf of all from ward 70 and my family, we extend our deepest sympathy and our heartfelt condolences to the Pillay family from Silverglen drive, on the tragic and untimely passing of Sagren Pillay who was an academic and a lecturer at UDW."he said.

"Some of you may know that Sagren Pillay was the brother of Vic Siva Pillay who is also the former principal of Kharwastan Secondary and also the chairperson of the Bangladesh market and also the nephew of the late Dr JN Reddy," Govender said.

Jakes Singh, Chatsworth Community Policing Forum chairperson said he visited the injured brother at a local hospital. Singh said he was in lots of pain.

The brothers also owned Pillay's bottle store in Silverglen. They were the nephews of Dr Jayaram "JN"Reddy.

Devapragasen's funeral will take place at the Silverglen Cultural Institute and thereafter proceed to the Clare Estate Crematorium on Saturday.

Reddy, better known as “JN” to his close friends and media people like me, was involvement in the country’s and the community’s upliftment work. He was also executive chairperson of the South African Indian Council, which was established by the former apartheid regime as the political representative of the people of Indian-origin.

Daily News