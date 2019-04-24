Sbu Sithole. Picture: ANA PICS

Durban - ONLY political will could rescue the Msunduzi Municipality from the financial and administrative crisis it found itself in, opposition parties in the municipality said yesterday. The parties were reacting to the appointment of Sbu Sithole as administrator by the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department last week.

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said the crisis in the cash-strapped municipality was avoidable, but that a lack of political will stood in the way of turning the municipality’s fortunes around.

“Msunduzi has got a history, coming from a clean audit and R1 billion in reserves in 2016. The issue in the municipality is not a lack of skills, but a lack of will to change how things are done. Political instability has led to this crisis. We know Mr Sithole’s history and we will support him as long as he won’t find himself in the middle of this political instability.”

Majola said the opposition favoured the dissolution of the whole council through Section 139 (1) C of the Constitution, but Cogta had opted for Section 139B, which has a provision to place a municipality under administration.

“We accepted this and we want to see the conclusion of all the disciplinary processes against the suspended municipal manager (Sizwe) Hadebe finalised.

“The findings of an investigation against him were too damning and that’s the first thing that Mr Sithole will have to deal with. He should implement consequential management. We are in this situation through the ANC councillors and Cogta itself,” he said.

Hadebe was suspended last year after a council investigation found him guilty of disregarding procurement and supply chain management processes and for making politically-informed decisions when making appointments.

When making the announcement, Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Sithole’s grasp of the local government agenda “is unrivalled” and the department believed he was the right person for the “tough” job at Msunduzi.

The former eThekwini city manager was unceremoniously sent packing from Durban in 2016 just a few weeks before the end of his five-year contract with the city, after a fall-out with mayor Zandile Gumede.

Sithole said he had to formalise matters with the Co-operative Governance Department before he could engage stakeholders including the media.

Daily News