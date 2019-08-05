uThukela district municipality deputy mayor Nombali Mchunu-Sibiya went in a grey Toyota Fortuner, with her bodyguards, to watch a football match at the FNB Stadium last week whereafter it was stolen. Picture: (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Durban - POLITICAL parties at the uThukela district municipality are up in arms, after a municipal vehicle was stolen when the deputy mayor took it to watch a soccer match in Johannesburg. In a statement, IFP councillor Mthembeni Majola said deputy mayor Nombali Mchunu-Sibiya went in a grey Toyota Fortuner, with her bodyguards, to watch a football match at the FNB Stadium last week. After the game, she allegedly told her bodyguards to leave so she could drive herself to other events within the city.

“Unfortunately, her reckless decisions did not pay off as the municipal vehicle was stolen. She did not report the matter to SAPS herself; her bodyguard had reported the missing vehicle while on the trip. This reckless and irresponsible decision by the deputy mayor calls for tough action to be taken against her,” he said.

Majola described Mchunu-Sibiya’s actions as “reckless and irresponsible”. He called for an investigation into the incident and action to be taken against her.

“We cannot stand by and watch the abuse of taxpayers’ hard-earned money for government officials’ personal use and expect nothing to be done If she is found to be guilty, the deputy mayor must repay the municipality and step down,” he said.

Fortuners range in price from R490 000 to more than R730 000.

Majola said they also wanted to know why the tracking device was removed from the vehicle.

The DA’s Khulekani Msibi said they were still trying to get the details of the incident. He said he found it hard to understand how this could have happened and how Mchunu-Sibiya could have gone to a football match using municipal property. He expressed surprise at what details were available and called for a full investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.

The Daily News made numerous phone calls to Mchunu-Sibiya and sent her questions through WhatsApp, which were read, but she did not return the calls or respond to the messages.

Municipal manager Sifiso Kunene said the municipality would issue a statement concerning the incident on Monday.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said the government was very slow in reacting to adverse situations which developed in municipalities. “We are not decisive,” he said.

The government had taken the initiative to rectify the skills shortages in municipalities in the past, by going overseas and imploring skilled expatriates to come back to the country, but the situation had become worse, Khumalo said.

Khumalo added that the 2016 local government elections should have been an opportunity for the ANC to learn from its lessons, as it lost key municipalities like Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, in Gauteng. These lessons were however never learned, he said. If the status quo remained, there was a strong possibility that even eThekwini could be lost, he said.

The incident comes after the Daily News reported that the uThukela district was put under administration last year, with the provincial government taking over, after it found the municipality to be in a dangerous financial situation. Last year the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) conducted a raid on the offices of the municipality after the death of a municipal employee.

