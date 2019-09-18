Slindile Mthembu, who is in matric at Sibonokuhle High School was awarded the top-performing pupil prize for Quintile 3 during the awards function held in Cape Town recently. Picture Supplied

Durban - DESPITE a lack of resources, Sibonokuhle High School in the King Cetshwayo district of Empangeni received awards for the Top Quintile 3 (a disadvantaged school) and best school in science and technology categories at the South African Mathematics annual awards. The Mathematics Olympiads are hosted by the South African Mathematics Foundation and has participants from schools nationally.

The school was awarded for producing good results and excellence in maths.

The school has neither a science lab nor a computer lab and the teachers do not have a staffroom.

One of its pupils, Slindile Mthembu, who is in matric, was awarded the top performing pupil prize for Quintile 3 during the awards function held in Cape Town recently.

Grade 12 maths teacher Nkosinomusa Msweli said achieving excellence and being recognised for being the best in maths did not come easy, especially for a school that faced a lack of resources.

He said the recipe for excellent maths results was practice and more practice.

He added that the extra time he spent in the classroom over weekends, school holidays and after hours had paid off.

As the school does not have access to the internet, pupils use their cellphones.

“We encourage them to only use the internet for school work purposes. We also have created a WhatsApp (group) to assist with communication.”

Another recipe for their success, he said, was to try to make maths fun by using things that pupils could relate to and are trendy, such as music.

“Music makes them relaxed. Introducing a subject they enjoy before getting into the actual lesson helps and motivates them to try even harder.”

The school achieved an 84.6% matric pass rate last year and an 86% maths pass rate.

Excited about receiving the award, her trip to Cape Town and the experience of boarding an aeroplane for the first time, Mthembu said maths was one of her favourite subjects.

“Maths is actually not that difficult. It requires passion and focus.

“I owe my success to the support from my school, the principal and my maths teacher.

“I practise maths everyday even when I am at home, I take a few hours a day to practise.”

Daily News