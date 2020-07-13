Popular Durban cook found tied, murdered next to his car

Durban - THE family of an 81-year-old Durban cook who was bundled into his car boot and then shot dead execution-style believe his murder was a set-up.

Mahomed Salejee, a cook associated with several mosques, was found next to his Toyota Corolla in Folweni near uMlazi on Saturday evening with gunshot wounds.

Yunus Shaik, Salejee’s brother-in-law, said Salejee left home at 11am on Saturday and did not say where he was going. The family later learnt he had filled R100 petrol at a nearby garage and headed to Pinetown.

“We are not sure if he was hijacked but we firmly believe it was a set-up. We got a message at 6pm from police that his car was found. They escorted us to the area. It was deep in a rural area. When we got there his body was out of the car. He had two gunshot wounds to the neck. We believe he never drove the car. His hands were tied. He was in the boot during the trip,” Shaik said.

“There are four houses close to where his car was parked. We believe that whoever drove the car took a wrong turn. This gravel area had a very steep hill. The car seemed to have gone up but stalled. It then rolled back into a small ditch. The driver got out and tried to push it. Residents heard gunshots, they saw the car and notified the police. Whoever did this took some of his personal belongings and his keys. What happened in those final hours remains a mystery for us.”