Popular Durban flea market closed by metro police in coronavirus clamp down

Durban - INFORMAL traders at Durban’s Soldiers Way bus rank flea market were shocked at the weekend when told to disperse by the metro police. The market usually attracts a crowd on Sundays, but police are clamping down on gatherings to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. On Saturday, metro police shut down a different set of traders at the same venue. The police implored other markets in and around the region to close. The closure of flea markets affects informal traders who depend on the money earned for their survival. Nomfundo Zulu, 44, of Ntuzuma, has sold children’s clothing at the market for the past three years. She relies on the market to make ends meet. While she acknowledged shutting down the market was necessary, she was dismayed there had been no prior notification by the municipality.

“We have permits to sell here. We’ve been here all week and they didn’t tell us anything. Why are we paying for permits if they can’t even tell us we should not trade on Sundays any more?

“I was relying on the money I would make today for transport and now I don’t know how I am going to get home.”

Kholiswa Mkhwenkwe was upset traders had not been consulted by the city and felt they had been “dehumanised” by the decision.

“They could have sent us messages on our phones, and they know where to find us. Why didn’t they inform us during the week instead of coming here and treating us like criminals when we’re just trying to make an honest living?”

Metro police deputy head Steve Middleton acknowledged that traders were being inconvenienced, but said it was in the best interests of Durban residents.

“If anybody doesn’t understand the implications of the spread of Covid-19 by now, then they need to open their eyes. We have to ensure the safety of people in relation to the threat at hand,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the markets had not been closed indefinitely and the municipality was looking at solutions to address the issue, especially as month-end approached.

The closure of flea markets follows Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decree that establishments such as bars and restaurants limit their operating hours and restrict the number of patrons.

Middleton said most Durban residents were adhering to the restrictions.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala referred the Daily News to the national office, which couldn’t be reached for comment.

