MEC Ravi Pillay of Treasury KwaZulu-Natal delivering his departments budget speech 2019/2020 for the KZN Province in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The provincial government will not seek populist solutions to the economic challenges currently confronting the province remarked KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Ravi Pillay on Tuesday. Pillay was speaking at the Provincial Legislature during a debate on the R130.9bn provincial budget he tabled at the same venue recently.

Pillays remarks were in response to inputs made by some members of the opposition parties who participated in the debate.

“We agree that the budget must be developmental, and that we must focus on the poorest of the poor including farmworkers and petrol attendants. But we can’t agree on populist solutions that are not sustainable. We can’t agree on just making promises of doubling people’s salaries when we know it’s not going to be sustainable. That is bluffing our people,” Pillay.

He added that there were examples in other parts of the world where populist approaches to managing the economy had led to runaway inflation resulting in devastating effects on the poor.

“We have a strong bias to the poor but we will not be reckless or adventurist in a way that will take us on the direction that other countries have gone to their detriment.” he added.

Pillay also spoke about the need to promote inclusive economic growth in the province.

He said the government is dealing with this matter in a manner that will ensure that social cohesion is not compromised.

"We understand that this is a legacy of apartheid. Our task is to change it in a way that does not divide us,” Pillay said.

He thanked members of the legislature who participated in the debate saying the debate is an important one.

“The tone of the debate was less venom and more of an attempt to engage with the issues while not compromising on where we disagree as political parties. I am reading in that, a commitment and understanding that the task we have is a collective task for all of us on behalf of the province,” he said.

