Durban - THE second time was the charm for Port Natal High School in Umbilo, Durban, which won the Rotary Daily News Team Talk competition on Tuesday night at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College campus. The team, consisting of Grade 11 pupils Megan Jonck, Annalize Haring (who were participating for the second time) and Malika Nhlapo grabbed the crowd’s attention with their talk titled “It begins with me”.

Their talk imagined a future dystopian world ravaged by anthropogenic climate change and how everyone had a responsibility to make a change in their immediate environment to save it.

The Daily News and Rotary each year invite secondary schools from the province to participate in the competition, which is in its 38th year.

Pupils from grades 10 to 12 form teams of three pupils to prepare and deliver a 12-minute address on a subject of their choice.

They had to interpret and present their subject in a structured manner, with well-prepared arguments.

The emphasis was not on oratory, but on capturing the interest of the audience about a current problem.

The preliminary rounds began in February with five schools making it to the finals - Hoerskool Suid- Natal, Richards Bay Christian School, Westville Boys’, Port Shepstone, and Port Natal high schools.

The three schoolgirls from Port Natal, who all speak Afrikaans as a first language but presented in English, said the process leading to the finals was very intensive.

Commenting on their win, Malika said she felt “relieved, happy, amazed and excited that it’s over”.

“I only participated because I had stage fright and I wanted to get rid of it.”

Beaming with pride, their teacher, Anne de la Rey Swardt, said the girls deserved all the credit. “They were incredibly dedicated. They practised very hard; almost every break they went through their speeches,” she said.

Port Natal High School was presented with the Rotary Daily News Team Talk floating trophy and a R20000 cheque to donate to an underprivileged school of their choice to spend on upgrading facilities.

They have chosen Mason Lincoln Special School in uMlazi.

“The school does not get as much funding as it needs because it is for special needs children. So we would like to support them,” said Annalize.

Megan said: “One of our teachers taught there for eight years, so he’s the one who told us about the school.

“There’s a massive sinkhole in the school and the government is not fixing it.

“These are not children like us who can just dodge the sinkhole, they are physically disabled.”

Hilary Augustus, the administrative secretary at the Rotary Club’s District 9370, said she was impressed with this year’s level of competition.

“There has been greater involvement from the teachers and that is why we wanted to recognise them for a change,” she said.

Daily News acting editor Zoubair Ayoob congratulated the winning schools, saying it was evident that much thought and preparation had gone into their presentations.

