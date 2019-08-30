Durban – A man who had robbed a truck driver and his crew of their cellphones is under police guard in hospital after he was shot and wounded by police in Port Shepstone. It is alleged that the driver of a truck and his crew were delivering cool drinks to a tuck shop when criminals emerged and opened fire at the truck in the Louisiana suburb on Thursday.

"They allegedly pointed firearms and demanded money and cell phones. Three cell phones and cash were taken and the suspects hurriedly fled the scene on foot. Fortunately the victims escaped unscathed,"said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson.

Port Shepstone police officers reacted to the report of an armed robbery.

Port Shepstone Detectives and other units responded and launched an operation in the vicinity of the reported incident.

"Utilising their skills and expertise, they located the suspects at a house in Louisiana. As the police officers approached the house, a suspect emerged pointing a firearm at police officers. The suspect who was shot and wounded on his thigh. He was immediately placed under arrest,"Zwane said.

A revolver was seized from his possession by police officers.

"The police officers penetrated the house and arrested two more suspects. A pistol that was found in their possession was also seized. All three suspects were charged for armed robbery as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,"Zwane added.

A case of armed robbery and attempted murder was opened at the Port Shepstone police station.

Daily News