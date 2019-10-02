Durban - The theft of cooking pots used to feed the poor has left a Verulam cook seething with anger.
Five cooking pots were stolen from the home of Mohamed Intikab Raj Mahomed in Riet River, Verulam, north of Durban on Tuesday night. They are valued at R15000.
Mahomed of Jashu2-ZN caterers said he was awoken by his neighbour informing him that a man had run off with his pots just after 9:30 pm.
Mahomed said who ever stole his pots came through his neighbours back yard into his. He said they removed a sheet of wood and steel to get into his storeroom.
They took four 200 litre pots and one 250 litres pot which Mahomed uses to cook for feeding schemes and soup kitchens in the Parkgate and Zwelisha area of Verulam.