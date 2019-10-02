Pots stolen from feeding scheme in Verulam









Durban - The theft of cooking pots used to feed the poor has left a Verulam cook seething with anger. Five cooking pots were stolen from the home of Mohamed Intikab Raj Mahomed in Riet River, Verulam, north of Durban on Tuesday night. They are valued at R15000. Mahomed of Jashu2-ZN caterers said he was awoken by his neighbour informing him that a man had run off with his pots just after 9:30 pm. Mahomed said who ever stole his pots came through his neighbours back yard into his. He said they removed a sheet of wood and steel to get into his storeroom. They took four 200 litre pots and one 250 litres pot which Mahomed uses to cook for feeding schemes and soup kitchens in the Parkgate and Zwelisha area of Verulam.

"When I came out I searched the vicinity. I also did a drive through the area until 11 pm with a security company. We could not see anyone. I am not sure whether there was a group of people and if they had arrived in a vehicle," he said.

This was the second time the pots from his yard have been stolen this year.

"I built my business over 15 years. It was hard work. This has set me back. I mostly cook for charitable outreach projects and feeding schemes. I am so disheartened. I provide employment and also cook and feed the people in the area. People sponsor food items like baked beans and tin fish. I cannot understand how a criminal thinks. The thief has stolen from the hands that feed,"Mahomed said.

Mahomed has reported the matter to to the Verulam SAPS. On Wednesday he continued searching for any clues that might lead him to the stolen pots.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the pots please contact Mahomed on 084 247 8036

Daily News