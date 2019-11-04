This was according to spokesperson Zama Nomnganga, who took the Daily News on a walk to the public toilets at its Durban Station building.
Last August, the toilets, which have 16 cubicles, had 14 covered in red tape, indicating that they were out of order.
Only one toilet flushed. There was no toilet paper and no running water. At the time, Nomnganga said the toilets were vandalised over a period of three months. Exactly a year later, these toilets, which were renovated in February, had been vandalised again leaving only two working taps in the women’s toilet, and all the taps were stolen in the men’s toilet.
Last Thursday, the men’s toilet only had two of the four cubicles flushing, while another cubicle had been vandalised with the partition ripped from the ground. “This is why we are now going to partition with bricks in an effort to curb vandalism of cubicles. The pipes to flush one of the four urinals had been ripped off. There’s only one tap with water.”