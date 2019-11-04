Prasa installs plastic in toilets to prevent vandalism









Durban - THE Passenger Rail Agency Agency of SA (Prasa) has replaced steel taps with plastic, copper pipes with plastic and is planning on partitioning toilet cubicles with bricks - all in a bid to prevent vandalism at its public toilets. This was according to spokesperson Zama Nomnganga, who took the Daily News on a walk to the public toilets at its Durban Station building. Last August, the toilets, which have 16 cubicles, had 14 covered in red tape, indicating that they were out of order. Only one toilet flushed. There was no toilet paper and no running water. At the time, Nomnganga said the toilets were vandalised over a period of three months. Exactly a year later, these toilets, which were renovated in February, had been vandalised again leaving only two working taps in the women’s toilet, and all the taps were stolen in the men’s toilet. Last Thursday, the men’s toilet only had two of the four cubicles flushing, while another cubicle had been vandalised with the partition ripped from the ground. “This is why we are now going to partition with bricks in an effort to curb vandalism of cubicles. The pipes to flush one of the four urinals had been ripped off. There’s only one tap with water.”

He said the toilets were fitted with steel entrance doors, as the wooden doors were broken easily when vandals tried to force their way into the toilets.

Nomnganga said after they saw that vandals were making their way to the service ducts where there were copper pipes and flush masks made of steel they turned to expanded metal as a solution. He explained that the modus operandi was to break open the wooden door to enter the toilet, open a hole in the ceiling big enough for one of the vandals to fit through and make it in.

“From the ceiling they go through the service duct where they steal copper pipes and toilet flushing mechanisms (flush masks) which result in the toilets not flushing. We used expanded metal to prevent them from getting to the service duct, however we have found that they have cut a hole into one of these to get to the service duct directly under it.”

Nomnganga said they were constantly replacing plastic taps. “Replacing the steel ones with replicas was more expensive than replacing stolen steel taps with plastic ones. One set of steel taps costs about R3 000 to R4 000 while the plastic taps were R40 each.”

