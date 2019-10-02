Prayers, plantings planned for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday









Indians walk past a statue of India's independence leader Mahatma Gandhi erected inside a tent displaying photographs of Gandhi's life during an event to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Durban - AS countries around the world mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday today, his granddaughter Ela Gandhi has said prayer is needed to address the social ills affecting South Africa and the world. She said the biggest challenges facing South Africa included crime, poverty and inequality. Various activities, including an interfaith prayer and a tree-planting ceremony, would be held at Bulwer Park to mark Gandhi’s birthday, and would also recognise the work of his wife, Kasturbai. It was expected that Albertina Luthuli, daughter of Nobel Peace Prize winner Inkosi Albert Luthuli, would attend. Ela Gandhi addressed the matter of comments by people who were not happy with her grandfather’s controversial early views on race. She said nobody was perfect and although people sought to look for bad in people, her grandfather always sought to look for the good in people. “He taught us to love everybody,” she said.

This love extended to all peoples and included a love for the environment.

The occasion would also be used to teach and encourage young children to read at the Gandhi Phoenix Settlement in Inanda. “Children need to start reading and go to schools,” she said.

Other events to celebrate the occasion include a Gandhi peace walk from Project Gateway (the Old Prison) in Burger Street, Pietermaritzburg, to the capital’s city hall on Sunday.

The annual walk is organised by the Pietermaritzburg Gandhi Memorial Committee.

The Memorial Committee will be screening Gandhi film material at the Liberty Mall for no charge this week.

Daily News