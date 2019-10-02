She said the biggest challenges facing South Africa included crime, poverty and inequality.
Various activities, including an interfaith prayer and a tree-planting ceremony, would be held at Bulwer Park to mark Gandhi’s birthday, and would also recognise the work of his wife, Kasturbai.
It was expected that Albertina Luthuli, daughter of Nobel Peace Prize winner Inkosi Albert Luthuli, would attend.
Ela Gandhi addressed the matter of comments by people who were not happy with her grandfather’s controversial early views on race. She said nobody was perfect and although people sought to look for bad in people, her grandfather always sought to look for the good in people. “He taught us to love everybody,” she said.