Durban - Pupils from Udobo Pre-Primary School in Montclair are among the organisations receiving sponsored tickets to the 2019 Daily News Santa Run, powered by The Hub, this Saturday. They were selected by the Daily News Milk Fund when the Department of Sports and Recreation bought 250 tickets to benefit children’s homes, primary schools and homes for the aged.

The department will also be providing them with lunch.

The Santa Run is hosted at Jonsson Kings Park precinct. The family event incorporates a 5km run or walk throughout the landmark stadium, including a tour around the precinct, through the Sharks rugby players’ changeroom and the tunnel leading to the fields. Children will enjoy an array of activities while parents can shop at the lifestyle market, relax at the beer garden and enjoy live music.

Food vendors will be on-site offering halaal and vegetarian options.