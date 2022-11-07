Prince Simakade faction does not recognise King Misuzulu as monarch

Durban — The Prince Simakade faction says it stands by him even though his brother, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has been recognised by the government and received a certificate. The faction held a media briefing on Sunday at the Jewish Hall at North Beach. There was an expectation that Prince Simakade would show up but he did not. Prince Mandla Zulu from the Ekuphileni royal house said the purpose of the media briefing was to declare that there was only one king and that was Simakade.

He said he recognised Simakade as the king because he was the one who entered the kraal first and was introduced to the ancestors. Zulu said had it been King Misuzulu who entered the kraal first he would support him. “We support the royal house that nominated Simakade as our king. We are here to stand for the truth (so) the word of the headquarters is not contradicted,” he said.

The four representatives of the faction that supports Prince Simakade ka Zwelithini, from the left Thami Msomi, Induna Sbusiso Mbatha, Prince Mandla Zulu and Reggie Ngcobo expressed that they will always honour and acknowledge Prince Simakade Zulu as the rightful King of AmaZulu. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Zulu said the royal family had submitted Simakade’s name to the president but another name was later sent. He expressed concern over the rift in the family regarding who should have taken the reins from King Zwelithini. “It makes me sad to see that the royal house is not respected, the queens are no longer respected,” he said. He said it was saddening to see how much the government had become involved in royal family matters.

The press briefing which started four hours late had turned into an event as the Simakade supporters gathered at the hall in traditional garb, singing and dancing. Most were wearing shirts and scarves (amabhayi) displaying the late king’s face. Among the people briefing the media were Thami Msomi, Induna Reggie Ngcobo and induna Sibusiso Mbatha. All made it clear that there was only one king, Prince Simakade. Approached for comment on Sunday, King Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, told Daily News’s sister publication that he had not been aware of the briefing.

