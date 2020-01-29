The men, who cannot be identified, are accused of kidnapping Munsamy on May 30 last year. They are expected to appear in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.
Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the four could not be named because of “highly sensitive information” which could not be made public yet. The four suspects, aged from 30 to 34, face charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder.
The men did not appear in court on Tuesday because of a problem with the logistics transporting prisoners, said State prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay.
BDK Attorneys, acting for two of the men, withdrew from representing them, without providing reasons for doing so.