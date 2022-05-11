Private security company reaction officer allegedly shoots mentally ill man in uMhlanga

Durban - A Marshall Security reaction officer allegedly shot and wounded a mentally ill man in uMhlanga over the weekend. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on Sunday, at 6.20am, police received a complaint of a shooting at Herrwood Drive in uMhlanga and proceeded to the scene.

Story continues below Advertisment

“On arrival, they found a 41-year-old male with gunshot wounds who alleged that he was shot by a security officer. A 54-year-old male was placed under arrest for attempted murder at Durban North police station,” Ngcobo said. She said the suspect was expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. According to a source, it was alleged that a Marshall Security guard had shot a man.

Story continues below Advertisment

The source said that a guard from Blue Security had indicated that he was dispatched by his control room to Izinga Ridge where a client advised him that a man was buzzing their intercom several times and he left along Herrwood. He was given a description of the man and while driving on Herrwood, he met the man with the same description. “He spoke to him and he found out that the man was mentally disturbed,” the source said.

Story continues below Advertisment

While the man was being escorted out of the area, a Marshall Security vehicle arrived and the reaction officer started assaulting the man and then allegedly shot him in his right thigh while he was running. The source said the reaction officer refused to disclose his name after shooting the man but he was driving a branded Marshall Security vehicle. Marshall Security managing director, Tyron Powell said they would be conducting their own investigation.

Story continues below Advertisment