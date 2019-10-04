At least four medical officers - three have since left Greys and Edendale Hospitals - claim that the “toxic” environment has demoralised newly qualified doctors.
The doctors alleged that white, Indian and coloured doctors looked down on their fellow black doctors.
“During my first month as a medical officer at Greys in 2016, I could not believe the attitude by white specialists and registrars and consultants (supervisors). During presentations our supervisors would make discouraging remarks and tell us that we were not good enough to be doctors. At one presentation a consultant told me that I was useless as a doctor. Other juniors with different skin tones and hair would be treated differently and would be praised during the same presentations. We could never do the right thing, and only those with different skin colour were the best - at least in the eyes of those ruthless racists. This is direct doctor-to-doctor abuse, and it’s psychologically draining,” said one doctor.
The treatment was not only confined to presentations and execution of their duties. The doctors alleged that they were also deprived of time off which was rightfully theirs.