Durban- An aviation board of inquiry will be convened to closely investigate all events that led to a South African Airforce plane crashing in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.
Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said a SA Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft was involved in an uncontrolled landing incident in Goma Airport. She said the C-130 was on its way back to Goma after delivering logistic supplies at Beni when the incident happened.
DA Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kobus Marais MP said the plane was carrying 60 SANDF personnel when it crash-landed at Goma airport.
Nobody was injured during the landing.
Mapisa-Nqakula said it was the expertise and professionalism of the crew under duress that ensured that lives were not lost.