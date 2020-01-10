Probe into cause of SANDF plane crash in Congo









South African Air Force plane crashes at Goma Airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture supplied Durban- An aviation board of inquiry will be convened to closely investigate all events that led to a South African Airforce plane crashing in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday. Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said a SA Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft was involved in an uncontrolled landing incident in Goma Airport. She said the C-130 was on its way back to Goma after delivering logistic supplies at Beni when the incident happened. DA Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kobus Marais MP said the plane was carrying 60 SANDF personnel when it crash-landed at Goma airport. Nobody was injured during the landing. Mapisa-Nqakula said it was the expertise and professionalism of the crew under duress that ensured that lives were not lost.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is deployed in the DRC as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission (MONUSCO).

Marais said this aircraft is the only serviceable C-130 in the entire defence force.

"It is vital to ascertain the damage caused and the cause of the crash. The aircraft has strategic importance for SANDF in both land and maritime support. It is the same aircraft that was misused to transport home Cuban engineers last month. It is regrettable that our only serviceable C-130 was not rather used for the protection of South Africans,"Marais said.

Mathias Gillman, acting spokesperson for the UN MONUSCO mission told online African defence and security news publication Defenceweb that said the aircraft was transporting 59 passengers and eight crew members from the UN mission when its left engine caught fire upon landing.

“MONUSCO sent a rescue team that brought the fire under control and everyone was safely evacuated,” Gillman told The Associated Press.

Images and videos from the crash site showed one of the engines on fire after it crashed.

Daily News







