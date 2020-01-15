Probe into Phoenix man’s death









Durban - A Durban policeman has been fingered in connection with the death of a Phoenix resident that took place on New Year's Eve. It is alleged that Woolaganathan Govinden,40,of Tromplen Place had been physically assaulted by a group of men including a police officer an hour before New Years Day. It is alleged that a witness had come forward and given a statement to detectives at the Phoenix police station. It is alleged that Govinden noticed a couple, he knew, arguing during what is believed to have been a domestic dispute. According to a source Govinden had allegedly tried to intervene and break up the heated fight between the couple.

When Govinden tried to intervene and calm the situation he was assaulted allegedly by a police officer.

He was was punched and kicked and another person had also attacked Govinden.

At one stage his attackers had him in a head lock suffocating him and cutting of oxygen to his brain.

Govinden collapsed on the roadside.

His attackers left him on the road and was then taken home by a friend.

According to a source, Govinden's sister, whose name has been excluded, had heard about the assault and went to visit him at his home.

She is alleged to have found him in poor health and immediately rushed him to Entabeni hospital. She also notified police.

Phoenix police had opened an attempted murder docket for investigation.

Govinden was admitted to the intensive care unit. His condition deteriorated. He died on Saturday.

His sister had notified police that Govinden was beaten up by two people known to him.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said confirmed the incident.

"It is alleged that on a man was at Tromplen Place in Phoenix when he was allegedly assaulted and strangled by a known suspect. The victim was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,"Mbele said.

A case of murder has been opened at Phoenix police station. She said no arrest has been made.

