Durban - A Durban policeman has been fingered in connection with the death of a Phoenix resident that took place on New Year’s Eve.
It is alleged that Woolaganathan Govinden,40,of Tromplen Place had been physically assaulted by a group of men including a police officer an hour before New Years Day.
It is alleged that a witness had come forward and given a statement to detectives at the Phoenix police station.
It is alleged that Govinden noticed a couple, he knew, arguing during what is believed to have been a domestic dispute.
According to a source Govinden had allegedly tried to intervene and break up the heated fight between the couple.