Two people were confirmed dead and several injured when the tornado destroyed many homes and infrastructure in the area.
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka explained there was still a process to follow before Mpolweni was declared a national disaster area.
He said they had met the executive council of the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet on Wednesday, when they discussed the matter and decided to activate all disaster management teams.
Residents and the DA’s provincial spokesperson on Cogta, Mbali Ntuli, called for answers on whether Cogta in KZN was aware of the tornado and whether it had warned residents.