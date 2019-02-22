The construction site where 3 men were killed. Picture: Rescue Care

Durban - The The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) has expressed its shock following the deaths of three construction workers who were killed at a construction site in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Monday. A wall had collapsed onto them and crushed them.

The council said work on construction sites should be strictly controlled to ensure that accidents such as this do not occur in the first place.

Registrar at SACPCMP, Butcher Matutle, said one fatality as a result of construction flaws is one too many.

“We must ensure that the appropriate measures are in place to prevent such occurrences. Clients and registered professionals appointed on construction projects, must be held accountable for such accidents and the consequent fatalities,” Matutle said.

He said the SACPCMP expresses its condolences to the families of the victims.

He also said they are working with the Department of Labour who is investigating the cause of this incident.

Police are investigating an inquest docket while the eThekwini Municipality is also conducting their own investigation.

Daily News