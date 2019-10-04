The union also said it was pushing for the department to structure the school calendar to allow teachers to have more time to rest.
Natu president Allen Thompson said the pressure to meet the expected matric pass rate was enormous for teachers, who worked tirelessly to prepare pupils.
Thompson said teachers were forced to work after school hours, on weekends and during school holidays, without being remunerated and solely motivated by the passion to achieve excellent results.
Teachers said, however, they had done everything to prepare for the exams starting on October 15.