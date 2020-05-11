Protest over non-delivery of food parcels in Chatsworth

Durban - The non-delivery of 1 000 food hampers by the eThekwini municipality to the Bottlebrush informal settlement in Chatsworth led to a protest on Sunday. This was the second protest in a week by residents of the sprawling settlement on Link Road. The municipality had promised delivery of the hampers/vouchers from Friday, but none had materialised. Tyres were strewn across the street and set alight. Glass bottles were removed from a recycling bin and smashed on the road. The road remained closed for most of on Sunday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the protest began at 4am. She said the main thoroughfare, Higginson Highway, was also closed near the settlement because of the stoning of cars and tyres being set alight. No injuries were reported. A case of public violence was opened. Ravini Munien said her neighbour was returning home from work when his vehicle was stoned. Three windows were broken. The roof and bonnet were also damaged. Her neighbour had also been injured and drove himself to hospital. He could not be reached for comment.

ANC ward 71 branch secretary and resident Falakhe Mhlongo confirmed that the protest was over the non- delivery of the promised food parcels. Community activist Devan Naicker said he was surprised that none of the protesters were arrested.

“They are holding the people who pay rates and taxes hostage,” he said.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said protests would not resolve matters.

“We are aware that 1000 parcels per ward is not adequate and won't be able to service all the needy communities.

"We are saying that our officers, our councillors, everybody in leadership will be assisting community members to access the R350 from Sassa (SA Social Security Agency)."

Kaunda said people could call, WhatsApp or send SMSes to Sassa and encouraged people to use these facilities to get help with grants. He said they would work with donors and would co-ordinate these efforts so that help is sent to communities most affected and where there is high demand.

Community activist Rocky Pillay claimed that the food hamper issue was being politicised. He said the food parcels should be distributed equally within the four sectors in the ward.

“The decision to give all the hampers to the informal sector was already taken unilaterally. People in formal houses are also unemployed and in need of hampers,” he said.

Ward 71 councillor Previn Vedan said once the lockdown was lifted, he would hold a community meeting and indicate who had benefited from the 1 000 food hampers.

“The hampers and vouchers will be distributed strictly according to the directives of the Speaker’s office,” he said.

